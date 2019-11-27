HOUSTON – NewStart, Memorial Hermann’s surgical weight loss program, is a supportive program tailored to a patient’s individual journey, including pre-surgical counseling and post-surgery recovery and support. Surgery options for patients include gastric banding, gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, duodenal switch, revisions and reversals. Learn about the qualifications and effects of weight loss surgery with Dr. Felix Spiegel, a bariatric surgeon with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.