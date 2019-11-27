The impact of weight loss surgery on pre-existing conditions
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – NewStart, Memorial Hermann’s surgical weight loss program, is a supportive program tailored to a patient’s individual journey, including pre-surgical counseling and post-surgery recovery and support. Surgery options for patients include gastric banding, gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, duodenal switch, revisions and reversals. Learn about the qualifications and effects of weight loss surgery with Dr. Felix Spiegel, a bariatric surgeon with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
