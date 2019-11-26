5 essential beauty buys under $40
Houston hairstylist shares the hottest hair tools to keep you on trend
HOUSTON – With Houston's unpredictable weather, we need all the hair help we can get.
That’s why professional hairstylist and owner of The Lovely Hair Class, Candice Hollub has rounded up budget-friendly products to help us all tame the mane this holiday season.
You’ll want to add these items to your Black Friday shopping list, ASAP!
5 products are under $40 and she has even added in a splurge favorite.
Check out the list of beauty tools Hollub swears by, below:
STYLING TOOL: REVLON ONE-STEP HAIR DRYER, $38.99
Combination of a round brush and a blow dryer.
Click here for product details.
HAIR PRODUCT: LIVING PROOF DRY VOLUME BLAST, $29
Adds volume and fullness.
Click here for product details.
STYLING TOOL: BED HEAD DOUBLE BARREL CURLER, $29.99
Creates beautiful waves.
Click here for product details.
HAIR PRODUCT: KENRA VOLUMINOUS TOUCH MEMORY SPRAY, $23
Soft spray that reinvigorates curls, but keeps them touchable.
Click here for product details.
STYLING TOOL: KRISTIN ESS FLAT IRON, $80
Delivers hear fast and distributes it evenly from root to tip.
Click here for product details.
HAIR PRODUCT: KRISTIN ESS RECOVERY BALM, $14
Calms down frizz and hydrates dry ends.
Click here for product details.
Candice also offers classes you won’t want to miss!
Sign up, here, for her Everyday Girls Hair & Makeup Workshop.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.