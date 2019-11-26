HOUSTON – With Houston's unpredictable weather, we need all the hair help we can get.

That’s why professional hairstylist and owner of The Lovely Hair Class, Candice Hollub has rounded up budget-friendly products to help us all tame the mane this holiday season.

You’ll want to add these items to your Black Friday shopping list, ASAP!

5 products are under $40 and she has even added in a splurge favorite.

Check out the list of beauty tools Hollub swears by, below:

STYLING TOOL: REVLON ONE-STEP HAIR DRYER, $38.99

Combination of a round brush and a blow dryer.

HAIR PRODUCT: LIVING PROOF DRY VOLUME BLAST, $29

Adds volume and fullness.

STYLING TOOL: BED HEAD DOUBLE BARREL CURLER, $29.99

Creates beautiful waves.

HAIR PRODUCT: KENRA VOLUMINOUS TOUCH MEMORY SPRAY, $23

Soft spray that reinvigorates curls, but keeps them touchable.

STYLING TOOL: KRISTIN ESS FLAT IRON, $80

Delivers hear fast and distributes it evenly from root to tip.

HAIR PRODUCT: KRISTIN ESS RECOVERY BALM, $14

Calms down frizz and hydrates dry ends.

Candice also offers classes you won’t want to miss!

Sign up, here, for her Everyday Girls Hair & Makeup Workshop.