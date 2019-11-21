The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Design lovers, rejoice. Wisteria is now open in Houston.

The popular store specializes in globally curated furniture and one-of-a-kind pieces called “rare birds,” perfect items if you’re looking to decorate your home.

Caryn Lerner, president of Wisteria/Oka North America, gave us a tour the brand-new store and showed us some of the unique pieces you can find there.