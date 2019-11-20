Small town shopping: 7 must see antique shops to check out in downtown Rosenberg
They are all walking distance from each other!
ROSENBERG, Texas – Just 30 minutes from downtown Houston, you will find the city of Rosenberg, a proud community full of rich history dating back to 1883.
Named after the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway president, Henry Rosenberg, the city offers a unique experience for its residents and visitors.
Whether you’re interested in in cultural arts, shopping, dinning or history, there is so much to do in Rosenberg’s Historic Downtown. Of course, you can’t forget thrift shopping!
Here is our list of 7 antique shops you can only find in Rosenberg:
Red Queen’s Attic Antiques, Gifts & Collectibles
Omg I love this store everything is super reasonable price wise. They had a good overwhelming selection of pretty much anything vintage from jewelry to tools the crafts. They even had pieces to craft with that honestly wouldn’t break tour bank. I can’t wait to take some of the owners jewelry pieces and recreate something beautiful. Love love love!! Below are just a few pictures of billions I didn’t take along my shopping experience. I will be back!! – Shelbeezie
900 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Vogelsang Antique Emporium
Great place to browse for items hard to find. This is a snoopers paradise with endless items to look at. The prices are great and the selection is awesome. I literally spent hours in here looking around. -Michael
1909 Avenue G, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Once Again...Antiques, Collectibles, Fine Gifts
Love this oak barley twist desk!Posted by Once Again...Antiques, Collectibles, Fine Gifts on Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Wow! I always like to stop in antique shops when I have a chance...Once Again antique shop in downtown Rosenberg is a diamond in the ruff...they have a sign that says you walk in a stranger and leave a friend....couldn't be more true...Mike was the guy working the shop...his friendly smile and quick wit was enticing. - Tim
801 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471
The Barn Door
Posted by The Barn Door on Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Love this shop! Staff is very friendly and items priced reasonably! - Burdie
934 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471
The Front Porch at 3rd Street
Posted by The Front Porch at 3rd Street on Sunday, October 23, 2016
It’s a jewel of a place,,,So many different things to look at..a wonderfull atmosphere....and excellent customer service! Don’t forget to visit the beautiful garden and plant sales in the back!! Love it!!! -Jessica
905 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Portilla Home & Garden
I loved Portilla Home and Garden. It is the cutest little shop and they have amazing pieces of furniture for the home. I found them online and made the drive to pick it up. It fits perfectly in my home. The owner was very nice and helpful. I would recommend this place to anyone that needs a unique piece of furniture. -Jenni
823 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Calla Lilies
Vintage child’s bake set and mixer. Just in time for Christmas shopping. #toys #childsmixer #childsbakeset #vintagetoys #vintagechildsmixer #vintagechildsbakeset.Posted by Calla Lilies on Thursday, November 7, 2019
It’s like stepping back in time when you enter the doors. I see things that I was raised with that bring back fond memories or find something I no longer have and would like to add to my collections. -Lynn
923 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Here’s a map of our 7 antique shops:
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.