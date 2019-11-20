Small town shopping: 7 must see antique shops to check out in downtown Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas – Just 30 minutes from downtown Houston, you will find the city of Rosenberg, a proud community full of rich history dating back to 1883.

Named after the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway president, Henry Rosenberg, the city offers a unique experience for its residents and visitors.

Whether you’re interested in in cultural arts, shopping, dinning or history, there is so much to do in Rosenberg’s Historic Downtown. Of course, you can’t forget thrift shopping!

Here is our list of 7 antique shops you can only find in Rosenberg:

Omg I love this store everything is super reasonable price wise. They had a good overwhelming selection of pretty much anything vintage from jewelry to tools the crafts. They even had pieces to craft with that honestly wouldn’t break tour bank. I can’t wait to take some of the owners jewelry pieces and recreate something beautiful. Love love love!! Below are just a few pictures of billions I didn’t take along my shopping experience. I will be back!! – Shelbeezie

900 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Great place to browse for items hard to find. This is a snoopers paradise with endless items to look at. The prices are great and the selection is awesome. I literally spent hours in here looking around. -Michael

1909 Avenue G, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Wow! I always like to stop in antique shops when I have a chance...Once Again antique shop in downtown Rosenberg is a diamond in the ruff...they have a sign that says you walk in a stranger and leave a friend....couldn't be more true...Mike was the guy working the shop...his friendly smile and quick wit was enticing. - Tim

801 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Love this shop! Staff is very friendly and items priced reasonably! - Burdie

934 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471

It’s a jewel of a place,,,So many different things to look at..a wonderfull atmosphere....and excellent customer service! Don’t forget to visit the beautiful garden and plant sales in the back!! Love it!!! -Jessica

905 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471

I loved Portilla Home and Garden. It is the cutest little shop and they have amazing pieces of furniture for the home. I found them online and made the drive to pick it up. It fits perfectly in my home. The owner was very nice and helpful. I would recommend this place to anyone that needs a unique piece of furniture. -Jenni

823 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Vintage child’s bake set and mixer. Just in time for Christmas shopping. #toys #childsmixer #childsbakeset #vintagetoys #vintagechildsmixer #vintagechildsbakeset. Posted by Calla Lilies on Thursday, November 7, 2019

It’s like stepping back in time when you enter the doors. I see things that I was raised with that bring back fond memories or find something I no longer have and would like to add to my collections. -Lynn

923 3rd St, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Here’s a map of our 7 antique shops: