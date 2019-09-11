Going gray gracefully with Houston’s Upper Hand Salon

HOUSTON – If you're looking for a way to make your hair color pop this fall, have you thought about going gray?

From the runway to the red carpet, the gray hair trend is still going strong.

Whether you're ready to go natural and embrace the gray or interested in trying out the trend, the stylists at The Upper Hand can help guide you through the process.

The stylists featured three ways to go gray on "Houston Life."

1. The Graceful Grow Out

📷

Margaret was 100% gray and her hair color was more on the orange side, a side effect of using store-bought box color for years. She wanted to transition to her natural gray color. The stylists recommend using specific shampoo and conditioner for colored hair to help make the color last. They recommend using the Oribe brand ($48 each).

2. The Blended Blonde

📷

Genesis was 100% gray, but really loves being blonde. She was left with uneven, brassy yellow tones in her hair from years of using box color. The stylists recommend Goldwell Shampoo ($20) and Conditioner ($20) to help make this color last longer.

3. The Trendsetter

📷

Maggie had a moderate amount of gray hair, but wanted to embrace the trend. She went from caramel and coffee tones to silvery ash. The stylists used Oribe Silverati shampoo ($46) and conditioner ($48).

The Upper Hand has locations in River Oaks, Royal Oaks and Hyde Park.

To make an appointment or to learn more, visit www.theupperhand.com.