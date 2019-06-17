3 DIY projects to make your 4th of July party go off with a bang

HOUSTON – Independence Day is right around the corner and if you want to liven up the celebration with festive decor, but you're worried abvout the budget, upcycling expert Sarah Teresinski shares fun and inexpensive ideas.

It's super fun, I like to find things people don't usually use. So when I'm in the thrift store I'm like, 'What can I do with that', you know?" said Teresinski.

3 FESTIVE CRAFTS

Upcycling a walker into an ice bucket stand

Materials: Duct tape, spray paint, walker and metal buckets Steps: Spray paint walker, use duct tape to attach buckets to each side, load with ice and beverages Total: Under $10



Red, white and blue garland

Materials: Twine or string and red, white and blue plastic table covers Steps: Cut table covers in strips, take a few strips of all 3 colors and gather them in a bunch, then tie them onto your twine until completely full Total: Under $5



DIY patriotic candles

Materials: White rice, white vinegar, red and blue food coloring, 2 plastic containers with lids, votive candles and glass jars Steps: Place 1 cup of white rice in plastic container, add 2 tablespoons of white vinegar and 10-15 drops of red food coloring. Place lid on container and shake well until all the rice is coated. Leave out in the sun to dry. Repeat steps with blue food coloring. Total: Under $10



