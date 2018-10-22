Recipes: Pumpkin margarita, apple whiskey sour

HOUSTON – Whether you are throwing a Halloween party or just staying home after taking your children out, trick or treat yo’ self with some Halloween drinks.

Mixologist Russell Lema, from Palace Party Beverage Co stopped by our studio with cocktails recipes for a pumpkin margarita and an apple whiskey sour, to make your spooky night a whole lot tastier.

For a fun little touch, Lema has an extra tip for your Halloween drink. “I dropped a little bit of dry ice to the bottom of this, to give it a little bit of a spooky feel," he said.

Pumpkin margarita

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces tequila • 1/2 ounces fresh lemon juice • 1 ounce orange juice • 3/4 ounces pumpkin puree syrup or pumpkin syrup

Directions: Add tequila, lemon juice, orange juice and pumpkin syrup into a cocktail shaker. Shake mixture for 20 seconds with ice. Pour into coupe glass. Garnish with pumpkin slice.

Apple whiskey sour

Ingredients: • 2 ounces whiskey • 1 ounce lemon juice. • 1 ounce honey ginger syrup • 1 1/2 ounces apple cider • 1 egg white

Directions: Add whiskey, lemon juice, honey ginger syrup, apple cider and egg white into cocktail shaker. Shake mixture for 20 seconds; add ice. Pour into coupe glass and garnish with dehydrated apple. Enjoy.

Recipes provided by Russell Lema.