Why cook Thanksgiving dinner, when you can get a delicious meal from one of these places?

HOUSTON - Hang up your apron. Put down the ladle. Let someone else do the cooking this Thanksgiving. We found 11 great options if you want to spend time with family around your own table without slaving in the kitchen.

For a smaller group

Phoenician Market

For $135, Phoenician Market downtown will cook up a turkey, three sides, rolls, cranberry sauce and a pie. The meal is enough to feed four to six people.

H-E-B

H-E-B has Thanksgiving dinner for eight for $119.99. The meal includes a whole turkey, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and cornbread stuffing.

Central Market and Whole Foods

Both Central Market and Whole Foods offer dinners for eight that start at $129.99.

For the whole family

Simplify your holiday meal with Luby’s Family Feasts To-Go! They’re fully cooked to perfection, so just heat and serve... Posted by Luby's on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Luby's

If you're feeling lazy, let Luby's do the cooking. You have to order at least 48 hours in advance, but this is one of the most economical Thanksgiving feasts we found. For $99.99, you can get turkey, ham, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie. All that food will feed 10 to 12 people.

Cracker Barrel

You can carry out or get your meal for 10 delivered from Cracker Barrel. For $124.99, you get two turkey breasts, gravy, cranberry relish, three sides, yeast rolls, a pumpkin and a pecan pie.

The 401 in Bellaire

The 401 in Bellaire will prepare a full meal for 10 for $190. You'll get turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes with poblano mushroom sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, french green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a pecan or a pumpkin pie.

Avila Flavors & Experiences

Avila Flavors & Experiences, based in The Woodlands, is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 for $180. The meal includes an 11-pound whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, parmesan green beans, vegetable stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and apple pie.

Go gourmet

#Thanksgiving is just around the corner - let Jonathan's The Rub take the stress out of cooking! We are offering fried... Posted by Jonathan's The Rub BYOB on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Jonathan's the Rub

You can create your own meal from Jonathan's the Rub on Houston's west side by ordering the turkey and sides a la carte. A 12- to 14-pound turkey ($85), gravy ($15), 2 sides ($45 each) and a dessert ($40) will run you $230.

The Pantry at The Junior League of Houston

If you want a fresh, gourmet Thanksgiving feast, The Pantry at The Junior League of Houston is cooking up meals that serve 10 to 12 for $250. The full meal includes a 22-pound bird, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, mashed sweet potatoes with brown sugar and pecans, corn casserole made with bacon and sour cream, cheesy broccoli rice casserole, one pint of cranberry-orange relish, two dozen dinner rolls, one pecan pie and one pumpkin pie.

Williams Sonoma

The highest-priced, high-end meal we found is from Williams Sonoma. It ships to your house on ice or frozen, so after you fork out $269.99 for a dinner for 8 to 10 people, be prepared to reheat it. You'll get a fresh pre-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and a pumpkin pie. This meal must be ordered by Saturday.

