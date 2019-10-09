World Mental Health Day: These are the Houston-area organizations, groups to turn to for help

Pixabay

HOUSTON - World Mental Health Day is Thursday, and the goal is to raise awareness of mental illness and provide support for people, their families, friends, mental health professionals and the community.

Part of that mission is sharing resources to help through support, education and advocacy, and the National Alliance of Mental Illness Greater Houston is doing just that with its list of resources in the Houston area.

Here is its list of resources for people facing mental illness themselves, in their families or among friends:

