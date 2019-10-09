World Mental Health Day: These are the Houston-area organizations, groups to turn to for help

HOUSTON - World Mental Health Day is Thursday, and the goal is to raise awareness of mental illness and provide support for people, their families, friends, mental health professionals and the community.
Part of that mission is sharing resources to help through support, education and advocacy, and the National Alliance of Mental Illness Greater Houston is doing just that with its list of resources in the Houston area.
Here is its list of resources for people facing mental illness themselves, in their families or among friends:
- NAMI Texas – Local branch of the National Alliance of Mental Illness, providing education and support, advocacy and a host of resources, including crisis intervention and job support.
- NAMI National – The national arm of the Alliance of Mental Illness, discussing topics ranging from mental health conditions seen in childhood to suicide prevention.
- Crisis Intervention of Houston - Crisis Intervention of Houston, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with the sole mission to help people in crisis. We operate free, confidential, anonymous crisis and suicide prevention counseling, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here are the important numbers: THE HOTLINE: 832.416.1177 TEEN: 832.416.1199 (CALL) TEEN: 281.201.4430 (TEXT)
- Harris Health System - Harris Health System is a fully integrated healthcare system that cares for all residents of Harris County, Texas. The system includes 18 community health centers, five same-day clinics, five school-based clinics, three multi-specialty clinic locations, a dental center and dialysis center, mobile health units and two full-service hospitals.
- Harris County Psychiatric Center - UTHealth Harris County Psychiatric Center says it cares for 9,000 patients yearly, including adults, adolescents and children.
- Harris County Sheriff’s Department Crisis Intervention Team - 713-221-6000
- Houston Police Crisis Intervention Team
- The Harris Center
- The Council on Alcohol and Drugs Houston
- American Psychiatric Association
- American Psychological Association
- Anxiety Disorders Association of America
- Autism Society of America
- National Institute of Mental Health
- National Suicide Prevention
- Obsessive Compulsive Foundation
