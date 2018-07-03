Where your kids can get a free dental checkup Tuesday

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Parents can get a free dental checkup for their children Tuesday in Sugar Land.

The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston teamed up to bring a mobile dental clinic to Fort Bend County.

Checkups will be offered to children between 1 and 18 years old from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Discovery Center at 198 Kemper St. Parents or guardians must accompany the children.

No pre-registration is required, but space is limited. People must be in line by 1 p.m. to ensure they are properly registered before the exam.

For more information, go to ChildrensDiscoveryFB.org.

