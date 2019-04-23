Someone on UH campus undergoing TB treatment, officials say

HOUSTON - Someone on the University of Houston campus is being treated for an active case of tuberculosis, according to a statement issued by school officials Tuesday.

Officials would not provide more information about the patient but said the person is being treated away from campus and is no longer a health risk.

“We have not identified any other individuals on our campus with symptoms of TB at this time,” officials said in the statement. “An unrelated case of TB was reported in October 2018. The Health Department has since completed that investigation.”

Officials said informational sessions about TB will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Multipurpose Room West at Student Center South.

Tuberculosis is a respiratory disease that spread through the air by a person with an active case of the illness. Generally, prolonged close contact with a person with active TV is required to contract the disease.

Symptoms of TB include a bad cough that lasts three weeks or longer, pain in the chest and coughing up blood or phlegm, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other symptoms can include weakness or fatigue, weight loss, no appetite, chills, fever and night sweats.

