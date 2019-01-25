Alternatives to standing desks that may be just as healthy

HOUSTON - A standing desk can lower your weight, risk of heart disease, help you live longer and boost productivity, but it cost you several hundred, if not a thousand, dollars.

Instead, these alternatives:

STAND

Inside Serente Spa near the Galleria, Dr. Richard Harris works to improve clients’ wellness, and he says there's a reason they say "sitting is the new smoking."

“Getting a combination of that routine exercise plus periodic movement or activity throughout the day is the best combination for overall health,” Harris said.

While not everyone can get their employer to install standing desks, Harris said walking around the office is the same thing.

"Just get up every 30 minutes and just take a 30-second walk or walk outside. You know, if you're on a phone conversation, get it on Bluetooth headset and just walk around your office,” he advised.

DESK WEIGHTS

Harris recommends doing push-ups, squats or stomach holds to get blood flowing, or invest in some dumbbells for your desk.

“If you have little 5, .5 lb weights, then just if you're feeling like you're sitting in a rut at your desk, don't go grab a cookie or coke, grab some weights, pump out a few sets and then go back to your activities. That increased blood flow will help you feel more productive," Harris said.

SIT UP STRAIGHT

“We all have terrible posture,” Harris said. “One of the things I made a conscious effort to do the last couple months is improve my posture. It definitely has helped with my attentiveness when I’m sitting there for a long time, and of course, it's cut down on lower back injuries and pain.”

DRINK WATER

Another way to stay healthy at work is to drink water throughout the day. Harris said almost everyone is walking around in a constant state of dehydration.

SLEEP

Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep for optimum health.

THESE PRODUCTS MAY HELP

Amazon.com sells exercise products you can use at your desk. Harris recommends pedals designed to cycle while seated.

A balance cushion for the top of your seat is on sale on Amazon starting at $17.58, and it can also help tighten your core.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.