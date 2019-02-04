Woman, 2 boys confirmed to have measles, Harris County officials say

HOUSTON - A woman and two young boys have been confirmed to have the measles, according to the Harris County Public Health Department.

The woman is between 25 and 35 years of age, while the boys are both under the age of 2.

The patients' identities will not be released.

"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus, which spreads to others through coughing and sneezing," said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Executive Director for HCPH. "However, it is easily preventable. Parents and caregivers have the power to protect their children and themselves from this disease by getting vaccinated."

The Houston area had several confirmed measles cases last year.

In 2019, there are six confirmed reports of measles cases in the state of Texas, according to HCPH.

The measles is highly contagious with nine out of 10 people around the infected subject becoming infected if they are not vaccinated, health officials said.

HCPH said in a press release, "Symptoms of measles are a high fever, runny nose, cough, red-watery eyes and sore throat that is followed by a rash breakout 3-5 days after symptoms begin."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get two doses in order to be fully protected:

The first dose at 12 through 15 months of age

The second dose at 4 through 6 years of age

