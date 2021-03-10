Memorial Hermann holding clinic next week aimed at vaccinating teachers, child care workers

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Memorial Hermann is holding a drive-thru clinic next week aimed at vaccinating teachers and child care workers.

The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

The goal is to vaccinate about 10,000 people during the two-day clinic.

Only educational and child care workers who are eligible to receive the vaccine according to the definition established by the Texas Department of State Health Services will be vaccinated.

Anyone who meets the criteria can register for the event here.

People who are vaccinated at the clinic will automatically have their second dose scheduled for either April 10 or April 11 at the same location.