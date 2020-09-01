LIST: Houston-area hospitals are relaxing visitor policies as area positivity rate goes down

HOUSTON – Houston-area hospitals are beginning to relax their strict visitor policies as the positivity rate in the area is on the downturn.

Here’s a look at the visitor policies for some of the area’s largest hospital systems as of Monday, Aug. 31:

As of Monday, the Memorial Hermann hospital system will allow more visitors inside its hospitals. Now, the hospital will allow one visitor per patient in acute care facilities, TIRR Memorial Hermann and the Memorial Hermann rehabilitation hospital in Katy.

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital will also now allow two adult visitors per day.

Nursing facilities, imaging centers, breast care centers, sports medicine and Memorial Hermann medical group clinics will continue to enforce their no-visitor policies. Read more here.

Officials with the hospital say they will allow patients to have one visitor between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. for 30 minutes or less.

The big exceptions will be that visitors in the emergency department, pediatric care and day-surgeries may stay longer.

One spouse or partner can stay in labor and delivery.

They are still not allowing most visitors in outpatient clinics. Read more here.

At Houston Methodist, officials will allow only one visitor for the following:

Maternity ward

NICU

For disabled patients

For end-of-life patients

Patients in critical care

They will also allow one visitor per surgery patient but only until 8 p.m. Read more here.

Texas Children’s Hospital instituted a big visitor policy change a few days ago.

Families may now select up to two caregivers to rotate visitation. Before now, only one parent was allowed at a time. Read more here.

And at Saint Luke’s, only caregivers can accompany patients on the day of surgery and the day of discharge.

One visitor can be there for labor and delivery and pediatric patients. Read more here.