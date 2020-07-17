New free rapid coronavirus testing site opening in north Houston

HOUSTON – A new rapid coronavirus testing site is opening in north Houston on Friday, and it’s free.

The site is located at the North Shepherd Community Clinic at 5012 North Shepherd Drive.

While testing is free, people will need to schedule an appointment by calling 832-426-3760. People will also need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Results will be provided at the clinic and will not require people to wait days to determine whether they have coronavirus.

The testing site is provided through a partnership between the Ibn Sina Foundation and CVS Health.

A map of other testing sites across the Houston area can be found here.