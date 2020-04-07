Missouri City Councilman describes fighting coronavirus in ICU, medical complications

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Missouri City Councilman Jeffrey Boney said battling coronavirus has been a true test of his faith and is undoubtedly one of the most challenging things he has ever experienced.

Boney was released Sunday from the Intensive Care Unit at United Memorial Medical Center where he was first admitted on March 27. Boney is back home continuing his recovery.

“I feel great. It’s great to be home with my family in my own bed,”Boney said.

Boney said while he initially didn’t suffer from the usual symptoms after contracting COVID-19, he developed double pneumonia and life-threatening complications. He said the virus attacked his liver and kidneys and pushed his heart into overdrive.

“I had a very very high heart rate that needed to be addressed," he said. “My heart itself was deteriorating. It was a very challenging time, a time of faith. You had to really rely on God.”

As he began to turn the corner, another CT scan revealed a pulmonary embolism in Boney’s right lung.

Now, doctors expect him to make a full recovery but it could take up to six months.

“The team over there was so wonderful. They did everything that they could possibly do to address a virus that is unprecedented, that no one had ever seen before,” Boney said.

He is urging everyone to take this virus seriously.

“Do the simple things. It can save not only your life but the life of your loved ones. This is a very, very serious virus. It’s attacking people in different ways. There’s no cookie-cutter approach in trying to deal with it,” Boney said.