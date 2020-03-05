WATCH LIVE: Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses COVID-19 preparedness in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, along with city health officials, will be giving an update on coronavirus preparedness in Harris County.

Hidalgo will be joined by Umair A. Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health, and Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department to provide an update on the efforts being made to prepare for and respond to the growing threat of coronavirus.

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be hosting a coronavirus preparedness workshop ahead of the news conference.

This comes one day after the first “presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus was confirmed in Fort Bend County.

A man in his 70s was confirmed to have fallen ill after traveling abroad and returning home to Texas, health officials said in a press conference Wednesday.

He is the first person in Texas to test positive for the disease outside of the cruise ship passengers in San Antonio.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Harris County.