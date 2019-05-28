Willkommen to Houston, Wienerschnitzel! First location in area opens

HOUSTON - Wienerschnitzel has opened its first Houston-area hot dog restaurant.

The location opened Sunday in New Caney. Its the first of 32 planned locations across the Houston area over a 15-year period, the company said.

The New Caney location at Highway 59 and FM 1485 is one of three flagship training facilities expected to open during the first phase.

The first Houston-area Wienerschnitzel restaurant was originally expected to open in 2017, but was delayed due to several factors, including Hurricane Harvey.

The second location is expected to open in Baytown in late 2019, according to the Houston Business Journal.

What is Wienerschnitzel?

The restaurant menu features hot dogs, chili dogs, corn dogs, burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, jalapeno poppers, chili cheese fries, as well as soft drinks, fruit lemonades and tastee freeze shakes and freezees.

Wienerschnitzel was founded in 1961 in Southern California.

The family-owned company has more than 325 franchises in 10 states.

