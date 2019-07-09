Starbucks delivery option arrives in Houston: How to move as little as possible to get your coffee

HOUSTON - Houston is one of 11 U.S. cities now getting delivery service from Starbucks.

On a map on Starbucks' delivery page, Houston is listed as LIVE. The delivery service is offered via Uber Eats.

The menu is limited and the delivery area is restricted, so ordering that double espresso frappuccino with a twist of caramel and three squirts of that syrup you love may not be an option.

The chain notes that prices for Starbucks items delivered through Uber Eats may be higher than posted in stores or as marked. Fees are also subject to change.



