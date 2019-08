The Louisiana-franchise Steamboat Bill's is opening their first Texas location in Pearland on Oct. 1.

The seafood restaurant, known for its authentic Cajun food, recently was ranked as the third best restaurant in Visit Lake Charles' Top 20 Best Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana.

The fifth franchise location will open up at the SBB Scooter's Ice House location.

About the business

Location: 1134 N. Main St., Pearland

More info

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.