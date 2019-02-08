Houston Chef of the Month for February: Jacques Fox

HOUSTON - After leaving Club Med Chef Jacques Fox moved to the United States and worked at several properties including the four-star Hotel Bentley in Louisiana; Moody Gardens, a multi-million dollar property in Galveston; the Wentletrap Restaurant in the five-star Tremont House Hotel in Galveston and the Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management at the University of Houston.

During his time as executive chef at the University of Houston, Chef Jacques was oversaw the food and beverage program for the school as well as the 86-room University of Houston Hilton Hotel and Conference Center, which has 30,000 square feet of event space, two full-service restaurants and a wine cellar.

Chef Jacques also served as Executive Chef for the Briar Club, a city club in the posh River Oaks neighborhood in Houston, Texas and as Executive Chef at the world-class Miramont Country Club, a planned luxury resort and residential community in Bryan, Texas.

Most recently Chef Jacques was the Executive Chef and food and beverage director at Briarcrest County Club, 125-acre resort providing exception service for over 50 years to the Brazos Valley community of Texas.

In addition to his culinary work, Chef Jacques holds several educational titles including a certified hospitality educator (CHE) designation from the American Hotel and Motel Association Educational Institute and a Certified Executive Chef (CEC) title. He is also a member of La Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs where he held the title of Conseiller Culinaire des Etats-Unis. This title afforded Chef Jacques the opportunity to visit numerous culinary schools including those in Vienna, Austria; Istanbul, Turkey; Paris, France; Cape Town, South Africa; Bermuda, Calgary, Canada; and Singapore.

He currently holds the designation of Conseiller Culinaire Honoraire des Etats-Unis Conseil D’Honneur and has served as the National Board Member In-Charge of the Young Chef Competition for seven years.

As Chef Jacques strongly values educating future chefs he guest lectures to students enrolled in the University of Houston's highly respected Hotel and Restaurant Management program through the Barron’s International Dinner Series.

He also coordinates a cooking series with Houston-based radio stations FM 99.1, FM 96.5 as well as Team Tough Conrad N. Hilton continuing education classes. This series covered a wide variety of topics from Army Club Management to Bed and Breakfast operations.

His other educational endeavors include serving as the Director of Education for Alain & Marie Lenôtre Culinary School in Houston Texas, where the focus is on classical French cuisine with modern techniques.

Chef Jacques has also participated in United (formerly Continental) Airlines cooking workshops, various wine tastings and their Chef-on-Board call. In 2010 Chef Jacques collaborated with David and Sylvain Denis to bring innovative French dining to Midtown Houston through Artisans Restaurant, which opened in 2012 to great critical acclaim.

Chef Jacques spends his free time cultivating his love of all water-related sports and spending quality time with his family.

Click here for a recipe of Chef Jacques' Foie Gras with poached pears and baklava.

