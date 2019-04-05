Here's how to get free breakfast for kids, teachers during STAAR exam

HOUSTON - McDonald's Houston restaurants will provide free breakfast to students taking the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test and their teachers.

Children in third through eighth grade will receive a free breakfast on Tuesday, April 9, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The breakfast items include:

Choice of: Egg White Delight McMuffin or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

Choice of: 1% Low Fat Milk or Apple Juice

Apple Slices

The students taking the STAAR test must be present and accompanied by a parent or legal-aged guardian to receive the free breakfast.

Houston-area McDonald’s restaurants are also offering the same free breakfast to third through eighth-grade teachers with a valid school ID.

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it's essential on testing days," Carla Moore, President of the Greater Houston McDonald's owner/operators, said. "We are proud to offer a nutritious breakfast to both teachers and students to ensure everyone is ready to do their best during STAAR testing."

No coupon is necessary, according to McDonald’s.

Students and teachers are limited to one breakfast, and the offer is for dine-in only.

