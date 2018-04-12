Conagra recalls 67 tons of Banquet Salisbury steak dinners because of bones

Conagra Brands has recalled more than 67 tons of family-size Salisbury steak dinners because they could be contaminated with bone fragments and other materials, the U.S. Agriculture Department said Wednesday.

Conagra, of Russellville, Arkansas, reported that it had received several consumer complaints and three reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of 27-ounce packages of the steaks, which are labeled "Banquet Family Size 6 Salisbury Steaks & Brown Gravy Made With Chicken, Pork And Beef – Grill Marks Added," the USDA said.

The agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS, said 135,159 pounds of the product produced on March 10 — roughly equivalent to 80,000 packages — carry the lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a "best by" date of "SEP 01 2019." It said the products were shipped nationwide.

