Chicken sandwich wars continue as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A compete for top spot

HOUSTON - Popeyes debuted its new chicken sandwich in mid-August, initiating a Twitter war over which fast-food establishment has the best chicken sandwich.

Fast-food heavyweights Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s got in on the war, and hilarity ensued.

Now, a few weeks after the sandwich’s debut, the feud has left the Twitter-verse and entered the real world.

A Chick-fil-A location and a Popeyes location waged war on each other using the signs in front of the restaurants.

Popeyes everywhere have been running out of sandwiches due to high demand, so the staff at Chick-fil-A location took the opportunity to write, “FYI, we don’t run out of chicken sandwiches.”

The Popeyes sign was equally hilarious. It read, “FYI, people need to eat on Sundays.”

Both signs were captured and posted to Twitter, adding fuel to the chicken sandwich wars.

Whether you are Team Popeyes or Team Chick-fil-A, most can agree a good chicken sandwich always hits the spot.

