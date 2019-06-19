Burger-chan opens second Houston location in Galleria area

HOUSTON - Co-owners of burger-chan, Diane and Willet Feng, are expanding from their Greenway Plaza location to a second location in the Galleria area.

The new location will be at 5353 West Alabama, Suite 110 and is located in the same building as the former Club Roxy.

The new burger-chan will be similar to the location at Greenway Plaza, but it will be expanding to customers looking to come for happy hour or dinner.

They will also be adding beer and wine to the Galleria menu, along with offering some specials from Asian dishes like Singaporean curry laska to steak frites.

Photo courtesy of burger-chan "burgerchan_june2019_02.jpg": Terence Tang

Burger-chan rose to popularity through its customizable menu.

"Willet was inspired by the DIY menu-style at Which Wich, so he created menus that allowed customers to either modify a signature combination or create their own burger."

The restaurant has other options like veggie sandwiches, Nathan’s all-beef hotdogs and chicken breast sandwiches.

Burger-chan is looking to open in early 2020. For more information on burger-chan, click here.

