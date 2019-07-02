Blue Bell ice cream licking video: This is social media outrage you need to see to get through this

A tweet mentioning the licking incident involving Blue Bell ice cream, as published on Twitter on July 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - Social media is raging after a video surfaced of a young woman licking an opened carton of Blue Bell ice cream, replacing the lid and returning it to a store freezer.

It's unclear where or when the incident happened or who the peopel in the video are, but authorities are investigating the case.

Brenham-based ice cream producer, Blue Bell, has responded to their fans, saying it is working to attempt to identify the woman.

"This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers," Blue Bell officials wrote in a statement.

The company added that the ice cream in its containers should freeze to the lid, creating a natural seal. If anyone previously tampered with a lid, consumers would likely notice.

On social media, many Blue Bell fans cited their concerns over the need for a seal on the ice cream containers. See those remarks, as well as others in the social media posts below.

⁦@ILoveBlueBell⁩ look at this heights of nastiness from this gal. Please start putting a plastic over the ice cream, so we can know if was tampered with. 🤢🤮 #bluebell #icecream #nastygal pic.twitter.com/LBchBb7OO2 — Tamie Trouble (@TamieTrouble2) June 29, 2019

Update on the fool licking the #BlueBell ice cream...she is in for a world of hurt if they catch her. Ppl are really unnerved by this, including myself. https://t.co/gd8QUP3pTd via @usatoday — Heather Elizabeth (@NOLAjewelry504) July 2, 2019

Regarding the #BlueBell couple. The woman on camera and the man filming...both need to be found and charged...

immediately! #DontMessWithTexas — Earnest Diaz (@Earnest_Diaz) June 30, 2019

Okay I LOVE #BlueBell but now I won’t be able to eat it again until they start using seals 🤢 @ILoveBlueBell https://t.co/OPi1j3UuTA — /// (@ReformedTexan_) June 30, 2019

Did they catch the #bluebell girl yet? Cause I cannot. My future in laws love bluebell and I gotta break the news to them 😕 — Ashley Cherie (@Ashley_Cherie) July 2, 2019

I hope the catch this monster and bring her to justice. #Bluebell https://t.co/AKagyMNQOL — Parker Rhea (@ParkerRhea1) July 1, 2019

#BlueBell is not playing with anyone who wants to contaminate their product. And we’re not trying to go without our favorite ice cream again so consider yourselves warned!!! pic.twitter.com/6LQxOEXYQi — Ms Spencer (@SpenceStreet936) July 2, 2019

dear god. all of the damage control that the @ILoveBlueBell pr team is having to do thanks to the dumbass teenager licking tubs is unreal. people need to stop blasting #bluebell. they’ve seen the video. they’re handling it. now how about we blast the moron in the video instead? pic.twitter.com/JvuuPRXXPo — Mallory N. (@malloryjn) July 2, 2019

Good Morning Everyone, except the woman who licked a carton of #BlueBell ice cream then put it back in the freezer with zero respect for shoppers or food safety. You jeopardized a company's reputation, and Blue Bell employee JOBS. You better do more than a lame apology. — LiteFanFun (@LiteFanFun) July 2, 2019

Whatever! all social media been blasting her whereabouts ain't done nothing,,, duh!!! Stop it and make #bluebell buyers feel safe again... https://t.co/rfRVJUhUSO — Uni (@eg5ivy08) July 2, 2019

Will NEVER buy #BlueBell again! They need to start sealing their ice cream... — AmberLenez (@iamAmberLenez) July 2, 2019

Y'all do realize that MANY ice cream manufacturers don't use sealed containers, right? I'll still always buy @ILoveBlueBell, just grab from the back. I never buy the top/front product from anywhere for anything. #Bluebell — Robert (@BackPorchDad) July 2, 2019

Why not spend a little $$ #BlueBell and put a tamper seal on? It worked for Tylenol — Deb (@Deb46992) July 1, 2019

#bluebell better change their packaging or I'm sticking with @MagnumIceCream this is so gross. https://t.co/CayjPz6QlB — Ashlee (@r0ck3rgirl81) July 1, 2019

I will not be eating @ILoveBlueBell #BlueBell unless it is covered! Gross! — Michelle Lonigro (@OGTMBLE) July 1, 2019

Track the bluebell monster down expeditiously #bluebell it’s summer ! This is not the time ! 🤢😒 — Shae Diabla 🦇🦇 (@ShaeDeserae) July 2, 2019

Ya'll better make sure the #BlueBell lid is frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.#WhoDoesThis #Naaaaaaaaasty😡😡😡😡https://t.co/t2NtGtUbMm — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) July 2, 2019

Kudos to @ILoveBlueBell because all the individual replies are a heck of a lot of work. They have earned their place on the list of #dontmesswithTexas sacred things. #bluebellicecream #bluebell🤘🍦🍧😇 https://t.co/26u8wK6HIV — Texbard (@Texbard) July 1, 2019

Help find this girl; one of the nastiest things I’ve seen this summer. Definitely won’t be eating ice cream for a long time now #BlueBell #BlueBlueIceCream #TinRoad https://t.co/WGOssDKkWK — Christina W (@ThisTexan) June 30, 2019

OMAGAWD!!!

That's #BlueBell TinRoof! My absolute favorite!!!

This child is treading on dangerous ground!

🤬 — Paen Tor Dood (@CaptPainter) June 29, 2019

I don’t even care about plastic seals @ILoveBlueBell I just want Red, White & Bluebell! #Bluebell ♥️🍦💙 — Kristen (@MissKristenAnn) July 2, 2019

If the lid comes off easy it’s been tampered with by a twit like this. Whichever LEO dept bust her deserves and ice cream party. There is no excuse and sorry does not cut it. #BlueBell https://t.co/s1gOZtfuhv — Steve (@SmcBmt) July 1, 2019

Last time they had to pull #bluebell from the shelves Texans lost their minds. Texans love @ILoveBlueBell so I hope they sort out their packaging soon. — Ashlee (@r0ck3rgirl81) July 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.