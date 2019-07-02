Blue Bell ice cream licking video: This is social media outrage you need to see to get through this

HOUSTON - Social media is raging after a video surfaced of a young woman licking an opened carton of Blue Bell ice cream, replacing the lid and returning it to a store freezer.
It's unclear where or when the incident happened or who the peopel in the video are, but authorities are investigating the case.
Brenham-based ice cream producer, Blue Bell, has responded to their fans, saying it is working to attempt to identify the woman.
"This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers," Blue Bell officials wrote in a statement.
The company added that the ice cream in its containers should freeze to the lid, creating a natural seal. If anyone previously tampered with a lid, consumers would likely notice.
On social media, many Blue Bell fans cited their concerns over the need for a seal on the ice cream containers. See those remarks, as well as others in the social media posts below.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.