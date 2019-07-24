5 things to know about Houston's first chef hall

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Houston opened its doors to its first chef hall, which is a dining concept that features several individually owned and operated restaurants under one roof.

Here are some things to know about the Bravery Chef Hall.

Where is it located?

Bravery Chef Hall is at 409 Travis St. in the Aris Market Square building in downtown Houston.

The new dining hall opened to the public Wednesday evening. The 9,100-square-foot space is comprised of five restaurants and three bars, including a wine bar and a patio bar. The hall can seat up to 400 people.

“Most food halls, you can just walk around in the food hall and you get a tray and you sit down,” said Shephard Ross, one of the owners of Bravery Chef Hall. “Here you interact, you can grab a seat. They’re gonna be hard to come by. The chefs are preparing your food. There’s no buffer. There’s no layer.”

Restaurants

Atlas Diner is a 1950s-inspired diner that is run by chef Richard Knight. The homemade watermelon and Dr Pepper jams on toast with butter are worth the trip. The diner will be open up until 2 a.m. The Blind Goat is a Vietnamese restaurant run by chef Christine Ha, the third season winner of "Master Chef." Cherry Block Craft Butcher + Kitchen is owned by Feliz Florez. Florez also owns a ranch so he supplies and distributes his own meats to the restaurant. Chef Ben McPherson owns BOH Pasta and Pizza. He studies in Rome to learn how to make pizza al taglio, a crispy crust pizza that’s light and airy, and requires scissors before eating. Kokoro is a sushi, sashimi and yakitori restaurant run by chef Daniel Lee and chef Patrick Pham.

No traditional restaurant

Bravery Chef Hall is meant to be a destination where people, especially those who live and work downtown, can experience one or five cuisines under one roof. The attire is casual. The chefs don’t wear chef’s jackets and you won’t find white table clothes in any of the 400-square-foot kitchens. The chefs want the space to be inviting.

“People can just sit here, watch you, ask you questions," Pham said. “Sometimes when people go to sushi bars they feel kind of intimidated to ask or talk to the chef. Also, there’s kinda that sushi case that’s right in front of them that builds that barrier, where here it’s kinda like we’re inviting you.”

A taste of ownership

Each of the chefs signed a three-year lease. Having their own space inside of the chef hall allows them to test out their menu ideas. The goal for many, they said, is to own their own restaurant one day.

“I think doing a brick-and-mortar is a lot more expensive. Also with being in a good hall with all these other great chefs, all these people are local, they have a following,” Pham said.

Hours of operation

Bravery Food Hall is now open for dinner at 5 p.m. and will begin serving lunch at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Normal operating hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays it will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Secret Garden Bar and Atlas Diner will stay open until 2 a.m. on the weekends.

