Bite-sized breakfast: Chick-Fil-A introduces new chorizo cheddar egg bites coming soon nationwide

Breakfast at Chick-Fil-A just got bite-sized.

The popular chicken chain announced in a news release that they are currently taste-testing a new menu item: egg bites.

Available in select restaurants throughout the U.S., the chorizo-cheddar egg bites are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo and several blends of cheeses.

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Our guests are asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options, and we look forward to hearing what they think about our limited-time Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites test.”

Several cities, including New Orleans will feature the new menu item. The company said guest feedback will help determine if the new egg bites will be featured nationwide.

Ad

Would you try them? Tell us in the comments below.