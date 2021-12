Burger King is celebrating the 64th anniversary of its Whopper on Friday.

To commemorate the occasion, Burger King is taking it back to 1957 when its Whopper was originally sold for just 37 cents.

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 - 4, customers who order on the Burger King app or bk.com can get their Whopper for its original price.

The offer is limited to one per guest and cannot be combined with other offers.