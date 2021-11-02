Houston chef’s famed $112 souffle lands spot on list of Oprah’s Favorite Things

Oprah Winfrey at the "Queen Sugar" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on September 26, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage)

HOUSTON – Houston chef Elizabeth Swift Copeland’s white corn and truffle soufflé has been selected as one of Oprah Winfrey’s favorite things of 2021.

Oprah Daily, the media icon’s digital offering, shared Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List on Monday. The list features 110 Oprah-approved gift recommendations.

The white corn and truffle soufflé, sold by The Fab Fête, is one of 18 food gifts that landed a spot on the list.

“Is there anything more impressive at a dinner party than a perfectly-risen soufflé? This one, which serves eight and was created by a Texas caterer, takes all the hard work out of the equation, too. Oh, and no surprise here—I’m obsessed with the white corn and truffle flavor,” Oprah noted in her gift guide.

Copeland’s white corn and truffle soufflé is priced at $112 and available for purchase directly from the Fab Fête website or on Oprah’s Favorite Things Amazon storefront.