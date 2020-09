HOUSTON – Whataburger is rolling out a brand-new Yeti.

The Whataburger Yeti Lowball is 10-ounces and shows off the iconic orange and white stripes with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. It is priced at $29.99.

10 oz. Lowball (Courtesy of Whataburger)

The new Yeti joins the 30-ounce which is shaped similarly Whataburger’s famous cup, and the 20-ounce spicy and regular ketchup cups. The restaurant also has other merchandise including a summer collection available for purchase on its website.