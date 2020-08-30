‘Go Box’ chicken: Feed a family of six with Church’s Chicken $20 family meal

You could now feed a family of six for just $20 when you order at Church’s Chicken.

In an effort to meet shifting demands as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Church’s Chicken, which was originally established as Church’s Fried Chicken To Go, says it is reconnecting with its to-go roots by offering a grab and go meal options to its menu.

“The social shift has changed our dining experiences, and the new ‘Go Box’ makes it easier to come together any time of day, any day of the week,” Chief Marketing Officer Brian Gies said. “Not only are our larger serving sizes and prices relevant for these shifting consumer needs, but our new ‘Go Box’ makes it easier for large meals to be taken home, or delivered right to your door for really any occasion.”

The “Go Box” Family Values meal is available to order for dine-in according to local guidelines, drive-thru, take-out, and delivery, or from the Church’s online order-ahead service.

Church's Chicken "Go Box" (Church's Chicken)

Church’s new ‘Family Values’ menu line-up features a variety of meals that feed six or more with choice of mixed chicken plus a choice of home-style sides and Honey-Butter Biscuits.

“Being able to still safely come together matters a lot these days – we can provide a solution for that to make it easier,” Gies said. “Church’s new ‘Go Box’ means you can enjoy time with the people that matter most to you while having all of your down home favorites right at your fingertips.”