Cupcake Kitchen is taking online, delivery orders for yummy desserts and soul food

HOUSTON – Hungry for Cupcake Kitchen but don’t want to drive? The restaurant is launching a delivery service for their yummy and delicious food.

Located in the Third Ward, the Black-owned restaurant takes delivery orders every Wednesday through Sunday, with extra prep time Friday and Saturday.

Popular menu items include oxtail dinner plates, smothered chicken dinner, and jerk chicken with mac-and-cheese. Desserts such as Cupcake Kitchen’s banana pudding slice cake and Italian creme cake are also available to order for delivery.

To place an order for delivery, click here or call 713-557-0447.