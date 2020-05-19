Kin Dee Thai Cuisine officially opens in the Heights this Friday

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine is officially opening for service Friday, May 22 in the Heights.

The restaurant offers a made-from-scratch, authentic Thai cuisine inspired by four distinct food regions of Thailand, with an emphasis on noodle-based entrees.

The concept is the brainchild of co-owners and longtime friends Lukkaew Srasrisuwan and Miranda Loetkhamfu, who both have Thai routes.

“We have conceptualized Kin Dee to be a truly authentic representation of our homeland in its flavors, its ingredients, its feel, and its overall vision – a vision that harkens back to Thailand but simultaneously infuses new elements into what a modern Thai restaurant can be,” Srasrisuwan said. “We feel that Kin Dee represents a wholly unique addition to the vibrant and diverse Houston culinary community and are ecstatic to open our doors to Houstonians and visitors alike this week.”

The restaurant’s 30-dish menu showcases regional and royal Thai family recipes utilizing authentic, quality, hard-to-source ingredients, with prices ranging from $8 to $22.

Most of the ingredients are sourced from a Thailand, and several herbs on the menu are homegrown in Houston.

Kin Dee also has a menu of 13 signature cocktails, and will serve a selection of wine, draft beer and Thai beer.

Happy hour will be hosted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday - Thursday.

Kin Dee is able to seat 77 guests, including 14 seats at the bar, and offers an additional 20 seats on the patio facing Shepherd.

In compliance with the CDC recommendations, the restaurant will practice social distancing by spacing tables six or more feet apart.

Empty tables will be sanitized every twenty minutes.

All staff members are required to wear masks and will wash their hands every 30 minutes.

Staff members will also have their temperatures taken before they begin each shift.

The restaurant will also use disposable menus, and disposable serveware will be available to guests upon request.

Kin Dee is located at 1533 N Shepherd Drive, Suite 160 at the Market at Houston Heights.

Its operating hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. for dinner on Monday – Friday, and from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.