This is where Houston recommends scoring some great prime rib in our area

HOUSTON – Houston has spoken when it comes to prime rib.

On National Prime Rib Day Monday, KPRC 2 asked viewers on social media where they get great prime rib across the area. Here are some of the answers shared with us.

Taste of Texas

10505 Katy Freeway

Houston’s

4848 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Perry’s

Multiple locations.

Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse

1510 Texas Avenue

Laurenzo’s Restaurant

4412 Washington Ave.

Pete’s Fine Meats

5509 Richmond Ave.

Smitty’s Meatmarket and Smokehouse

11210 Mahaffey Rd in Tomball

Saltgrass

325 IH 10 North

Beaumont

What do you think of these prime rib suggestions? Did we leave any out? Leave your recommendations in the comments.