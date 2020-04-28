This is where Houston recommends scoring some great prime rib in our area
HOUSTON – Houston has spoken when it comes to prime rib.
On National Prime Rib Day Monday, KPRC 2 asked viewers on social media where they get great prime rib across the area. Here are some of the answers shared with us.
10505 Katy Freeway
4848 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Multiple locations.
1510 Texas Avenue
4412 Washington Ave.
5509 Richmond Ave.
Smitty’s Meatmarket and Smokehouse
11210 Mahaffey Rd in Tomball
325 IH 10 North
Beaumont
What do you think of these prime rib suggestions? Did we leave any out? Leave your recommendations in the comments.
