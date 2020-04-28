Takeout Shoutout: Brandani’s Restaurant and Wine Bar offers up delectable American, Italian cuisine

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Brandani’s Restaurant and Wine Bar is an intimate and beautiful, family-owned American and Italian restaurant that serves premium wines and home-cooked family classics.

Standouts on their menu include the fried chicken with country gravy and also the chicken piccata served with a delicious lemon, butter sauce.

They serve prime beef and gulf-caught seafood that is fresh and delicious.

Here the wine is not just a side item offering, it is a specialty and believe me, the folks at Brandani’s know their wine.

Location: 3340 FM 1092, Missouri City

Phone number: 832-987-1313

