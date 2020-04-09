How to make Disney’s famous Dole Whip at home

After parks closed in California and Florida, the last place to order Disney’s Dole Whip from was at the Polynesian Village Resort in Orlando.

It wasn’t very long after until the Walt Disney Company made the decision to close all resorts, thus Dole Whip being served no more.

Now, Disney is sharing the recipe for its famous Dole Whip with guests.

According to Deseret News, the Disneyland app sent a notification with the recipe for how to create a “frozen pineapple treat."

The recipe calls for one big scoop of vanilla ice cream, four ounces of pineapple juice, and two cups of frozen pineapple. Blend it all together until smooth, serve in a cup and try to mimic Disney’s signature swirl.