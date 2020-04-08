How you can help raise money for No Kid Hungry by supporting these Houston restaurants

Giving back never tasted so good!

There are many wonderful ways to help our favorite restaurants survive these turbulent times. Anytime you order take-out or delivery, you're helping, but now your efforts can go even further.

All you have to do is take a photo of your take-out, delivery or even gift card from a local restaurant, and Sysco Foods will donate .50 for every post up to $150,000 to No Kid Hungry, a campaign run by Share Our Strength, a non-profit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the world.

9108 Farm to Market 1489, Fulshear

281-533-9134

This fantastic restaurant is located in the beautiful countryside of Fulshear. Once life returns to normal, you’ll want to plan an evening here. For now, curbside is the way to go. Available for curbside pick-up. Delivery is available at a $75 minimum.

Multiple locations

Get your favorite burger’s, brisket, ribs and sides to go. Available for drive-thru pick-up. Free gallon of tea or lemonade with party pack meal.

Multiple locations

I have a special place in my heart for the folks at Bluewater Seafood. Fresh as it gets and it’s a wonderful carryout option. Fresh Seafood To-Go. Offering carryout and DoorDash delivery.

25219 Kuykendahl Rd Ste G110, Tomball

281-255-2396

This family-owned and operated Tomball hot spot is known for its flavorful dishes and creative appetizers. Craft Grill is open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. offering full menu options with cocktails, wine, and beer for curbside pick-up, in house delivery and Favor Delivery.

1699 Research Forest Drive Suite 100, Shenandoah

832-616-3275

Chef-inspired menu with delicious entrees, beautiful salads, and fantastic appetizers.

Curbside, daily features, wine features, full wood grill menu.

Multiple locations

Hungry’s is known for its healthy and delicious menu items. So many choices you’ll love.

Family Feast for four $45. Available for take-out, curbside pick-up and free delivery within a 5-mile radius.

Multiple locations

A Houston classic, it really doesn’t get any better than this! Treat yourself to some Tex-Mex/Mex-Mex comfort, and be sure to add a Ninfarita to go.

3601 Kirby Drive, Houston

832-831-9940

Innovative contemporary culinary concepts blended with rich traditional Mexican cooking techniques. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available. Elevate your meal with a cocktail kit!

4775 W Panther Creek Drive #490, The Woodlands

281-719-5895

From award-winning chicken fried steak to delicious seafood options, this is always a winning choice. In an effort to better serve customers, Republic Grille has a new online ordering platform now available. Orders may be placed directly from your phone or computer and will be available for pick up at the Panther Creek location. Due to COVID-19, the Magnolia location is temporarily closed.

1106 Bayport Blvd, Seabrook

281-942-9445

Fresh seafood prepared however you like it! Tookie’s is a longtime favorite and a great take out option. Regular menu options available, and five fabulous family packs priced at $29.99. grab it curbside pick-up or have it delivered. Add a gallon of margarita (frozen or rocks) for $40.