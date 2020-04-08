How you can help raise money for No Kid Hungry by supporting these Houston restaurants
There are many wonderful ways to help our favorite restaurants survive these turbulent times. Anytime you order take-out or delivery, you're helping, but now your efforts can go even further.
All you have to do is take a photo of your take-out, delivery or even gift card from a local restaurant, and Sysco Foods will donate .50 for every post up to $150,000 to No Kid Hungry, a campaign run by Share Our Strength, a non-profit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the world.
Anthonie’s Market Grill
9108 Farm to Market 1489, Fulshear
281-533-9134
This fantastic restaurant is located in the beautiful countryside of Fulshear. Once life returns to normal, you’ll want to plan an evening here. For now, curbside is the way to go. Available for curbside pick-up. Delivery is available at a $75 minimum.
Big Horn BBQ
Multiple locations
Get your favorite burger’s, brisket, ribs and sides to go. Available for drive-thru pick-up. Free gallon of tea or lemonade with party pack meal.
Bluewater Seafood
Multiple locations
I have a special place in my heart for the folks at Bluewater Seafood. Fresh as it gets and it’s a wonderful carryout option. Fresh Seafood To-Go. Offering carryout and DoorDash delivery.
Craft Grill
25219 Kuykendahl Rd Ste G110, Tomball
281-255-2396
This family-owned and operated Tomball hot spot is known for its flavorful dishes and creative appetizers. Craft Grill is open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. offering full menu options with cocktails, wine, and beer for curbside pick-up, in house delivery and Favor Delivery.
Fielding’s Wood Grill
1699 Research Forest Drive Suite 100, Shenandoah
832-616-3275
Chef-inspired menu with delicious entrees, beautiful salads, and fantastic appetizers.
Curbside, daily features, wine features, full wood grill menu.
Hungry’s
Multiple locations
Hungry’s is known for its healthy and delicious menu items. So many choices you’ll love.
Family Feast for four $45. Available for take-out, curbside pick-up and free delivery within a 5-mile radius.
The Original Ninfa’s
Multiple locations
A Houston classic, it really doesn’t get any better than this! Treat yourself to some Tex-Mex/Mex-Mex comfort, and be sure to add a Ninfarita to go.
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos
3601 Kirby Drive, Houston
832-831-9940
Innovative contemporary culinary concepts blended with rich traditional Mexican cooking techniques. Curbside pick-up and delivery are available. Elevate your meal with a cocktail kit!
Republic Grille
4775 W Panther Creek Drive #490, The Woodlands
281-719-5895
From award-winning chicken fried steak to delicious seafood options, this is always a winning choice. In an effort to better serve customers, Republic Grille has a new online ordering platform now available. Orders may be placed directly from your phone or computer and will be available for pick up at the Panther Creek location. Due to COVID-19, the Magnolia location is temporarily closed.
Tookies Seafood
1106 Bayport Blvd, Seabrook
281-942-9445
Fresh seafood prepared however you like it! Tookie’s is a longtime favorite and a great take out option. Regular menu options available, and five fabulous family packs priced at $29.99. grab it curbside pick-up or have it delivered. Add a gallon of margarita (frozen or rocks) for $40.
