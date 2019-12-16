56ºF

Starting this Saturday, there’s going to be a food truck festival at this kid-friendly, pet-friendly bar in Midtown

Samara Perez, Contributor

Credit: Social Beer Garden HTX Facebook page

HOUSTONSocial Beer Garden, one of Houston’s newest kid and pet-friendly bars, is hosting a free food truck festival from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. every third Saturday of the month from December through February.

The beer garden, located at 3101 San Jacinto Street, will have six to 10 food vendors, each serving up something unique and tasty.

Here’s a list of some of the food trucks that will be there Dec. 21, according to one of the bar’s managers:

The Midtown bar is popular for its large outdoor patio with hammocks and lounge chairs, its Houston-themed mural, its game room and its view of the downtown skyline.

Social Food Truck Festival details

Price: Free

When: From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 21, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15

Where: Social Beer Garden, located at 3101 San Jacinto Street

Parking: Free, valet service available

More info: Kid-friendly until 9 p.m., pet-friendly all-day

