Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood LEGO set to become a thing? This is what it would look like

Childhood wouldn’t be the same without Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and childhood is getting a decided boost with the prospect of a LEGO set celebrating the beloved show.

After 10,000 supporters stood up and were counted earlier this year, saying they wanted to see a prototype set by a user named The Brick Smitherd go into production, the decision whether to make the set is now in LEGO’s hands.

A Facebook page celebrating all things Mister Rogers noted that the window for LEGO Ideas has closed and now the LEGO Review Board will evaluate it for retail production over the next several months and a decision should come in February 2024.

This is what the set could look like, complete with major features of The Neighborhood of Make-Believe, including Daniel Tiger’s Clock, The Great Oak Tree and The Castle:

LEGO said on its LEGO Ideas website that a group composed of designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the idea. “We’ll build concept models and determine if the concept meets our high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product. This includes factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand. Every potential LEGO product goes through a process like this and must meet the same standards,” it said. “...The review is a thorough process and from its start, it can take several months. When finished, we make a ‘go/no go’ decision to develop and sell a product based on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood! When the review is complete, we will inform you of our decision. If green-lit, this project goes into the longest phase of the project; the Development phase. During this time, LEGO model designers refine the product and develop it for release, we create the product materials (box, instructions, marketing), and get everything ready for a production run. This also takes several months.”

Some of the 527 fan comments were especially interesting:

“I created an account simply to say that this one MUST be marketed, and if not, Bricksmitherd has to show us how he did it! I need at least one set for a Christmas gift this year. DO YOU HEAR US? PRODUCE THIS SET! IN A KEEPSAKE BOX! Maybe even work out a deal with his estate & WQED,” OldRocketeer wrote. “The detail and ‘easter eggs’ in this set are wonderful and heart-warming. This one is a must-have. You wanna know how much? I’m fully ‘into’ the Apollo moon landings, and I don’t have/won’t have a Lego Saturn V. Not accurate enough. But this - this helps me communicate things about Fred to my grandkids and friends. It’s simply the best LEGO set I’ve ever seen.”

Another user, SenseiCourteousRetox100, wrote: “This is a cleverly-designed replica of the actual TV set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A Lego set of it will appeal to all ages; many of us have been watching the show since 1968, so the set could be sold to grandparents, parents, and today’s kids who continue to watch spin-offs Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Donkey Hodie! Let’s make this happen!”

