Houston, are you ready? Shell Freedom Over Texas happening tonight at Eleanor Tinsley Park

Shell 'Freedom over Texas' event lights up the sky for Fourth of July

HOUSTON – Happy Fourth of July! The City of Houston is gearing up for its huge celebration: Shell Freedom Over Texas.

The event is set to take place at Eleanor Tinsley Park beginning at 4 p.m. Fireworks will cap off the event starting at 9 p.m.

RELATED: Shell Freedom Over Texas: Chris Young to headline annual Fourth of July celebration in Houston

“It’s an amazing show. It’s big. We’ve got a lot of bigger shells this year and it’s probably the greatest fireworks show you’ve ever seen,” said Miranda Ithaca, who worked on the pyrotechnics for the show. “We have programs that we go through and we actually set each shell to the timing of the music so that it is specifically choreographed and that does take a little bit of time but we want to make sure it’s a special show.”

Among the musical performers taking place, country superstar Chris Young will take the stage with hits such as “Aw Naw” and “I Can Take it From Here.”

Tickets start at $10 and kids under 5 are free.

RELATED: Fourth of July traffic: See list of street closures due to Shell Freedom Over Texas