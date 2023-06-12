European vacation in Texas? Lone Star State’s copycat names offer the illusion

HOUSTON – There’s an alternative to a European vacation right here in Texas -- or something.

A Facebook page that aims to highlight vacation destinations shared the Lone Star State alternative to the European vacation -- and went viral for its efforts.

The posting highlights a ring around Texas, which includes Texas towns Moscow, Paris, Dublin, London, Vienna and Berlin with the label “European Summer Vacation Itinerary for Broke Texans.”

Some praised the page for its fun suggestions, while others lambasted it. The page admins wrote in the comments, “Y’all with the hateful comments...just STOP. Those with political comments...just STOP. We are a fun travel page. We do memes, reels, travel blogs, and travel recommendations. Nothing more, nothing less. There are plenty of other places on FB for y’all to shout into your echo chambers. This isn’t one of them.”

It’s pretty safe to say the post has gone viral. So far, 33,000 accounts have shared the graphic and sounded off in the comments to the tune of 7,000 remarks.

As you probably know, Texas is known for its fun-named cities and it has more than a few European-inspired names -- in addition to the ones featured on the map -- including Warsaw, Florence, Athens, Edinburg, Geneva, Italy, Liverpool, Naples and Newcastle.

One commenter noted, “Would 100% do this trip. Texas should make their own cute little “passports” for this to collect stamps in each town too!”

Would you go on the European vacation route around Texas? Let us know what you think about the posting in the comments.

