Harris County Pct. 5 Deputy struck by hit-and-run driver, escapes injury near Brays Bayou

HOUSTON – A Harris County Pct. 5 Constable deputy is expected to be OK after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Houston early Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road near Caversham Drive at around 1 a.m.

Investigators said the deputy was driving southbound on Chimney Rock Road. As he was about to approach an intersection, that was when another vehicle, driving eastbound, struck the deputy’s vehicle, and kept going.

As the suspect fled, the deputy’s vehicle, ended up on the edge of Brays Bayou, almost going inside the water. That deputy was able to escape.

Authorities said the suspect’s vehicle was found a few miles down the road, with the suspect being outstanding at this time.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities said once the suspect is caught, they’re expected to face charges for failure to stop and render aid.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.