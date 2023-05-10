Houston burger institution Lankford’s opening new outpost with self-serve beer

HOUSTON – Longstanding Houston burger institution Lankford’s is expanding its restaurant business with a new eatery set to open Monday.

Located at 5208 Bissonnet Street in Bellaire, the outpost will offer Lankford’s signature burgers alongside self-serve draft beer.

“We don’t have draft beer at the original location and we really wanted to do something different at the new location,” Lankford’s owner Paul Prior said. “I first came across a self-pour system in Florida and hadn’t seen anything like it in Houston. I liked the concept because it reduces keg waste and gives us the opportunity to highlight and collaborate with local breweries, and it just has a cool factor that people will love.”

The 20-tap self-serve draft system will offer users the ability to serve themselves without service from a bartender or staff member. The system will track the ounces served and add them to a tab.

The tap list will showcase local craft breweries.

Lankford’s opened in 1937 and continues to operate out of its original location -- a converted garage -- located at 88 Dennis St. Initially opened as a fruit stand, Lankford’s grew into a grocery store before evolving into its current iterations as a burger joint in the 1980s. Third-generation family members Paul and Jessica Prior operate the longstanding establishment to this day.

The beloved, off-the-beaten-path burger joint routinely appears on “best of” lists.

Lankford’s menu sums up the eatery best: It serves “nothing small, nothing healthy, and nothing fast. We never give you a check but that does not mean it’s free. You pay at the register as you leave. If you do not have 30 minutes to spend, you should try us another day. WE have great food, but it’s not fast food. Everything is made to order just like you like it!”

