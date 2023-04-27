Candlelit concert celebrates 100 years of Warner Bros. with iconic film scores, theme songs🕯️

HOUSTON – In celebration of Warner Bros. Studios’ 100th anniversary, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Fever present “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.,” a commemorative concert featuring music from award-winning films and unforgettable television shows in the Warner Bros. library.

From “The Lord of The Rings,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Casablanca” to “Friends,” “Batman,” “Harry Potter” and many more, “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” will take fans on a musical journey to relive their favorite soundtracks while celebrating a century of captivating stories.

The one-of-a-kind musical experience will take place at the Lone Star Flight Museum under the gentle glow of candlelight on Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased here.

The commemorative international concert series will tour 100 cities worldwide through December 2023. Venues across the globe were chosen for their “historic nature or unique character, from iconic cathedrals, theaters, museums and gardens, with breathtaking candlelit settings,” per a release.

“The “Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros.” concert series is a true celebration of storytelling, music, and creativity,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in a statement. “From the musicals that we know and love to the iconic films and television series that have shaped generations, Warner Bros. has long been a leader in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this unforgettable event to our fans and music lovers from around the world to honor this momentous occasion.”

The program:

“The Wizard of Oz” - “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” (1939)

“Casablanca” - “As Time Goes By” (1942)

“Singin’ in the Rain” - “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

“A Star is Born” - “The Man That Got Away” (1954)

“Scooby-Doo” - “Theme Song” (1969)

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” - “Pure Imagination” (1971)

“The Exorcist” - “Theme Song (Tubular Bells)” (1973)

“Purple Rain” - “Purple Rain” (1984)

“Batman” - “Main Theme” (1989)

“Friends” - “I’ll Be There for You” (1995)

“Selena” - “Dreaming of You” (1997)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Suite” (2001)

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” - “Hogwarts’ Anthem” (2005)

“Inception” - “Time” (2010)

“Man of Steel” - “Flight” (2013)

“Wonder Woman Suite” (2017)

“A Star is Born” - “Shallow” (2018)