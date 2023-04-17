Disney’s EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival returns this July

Pack your bags and get your plane tickets, Houston. The annual EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival is back at Walt Disney World this July!

Beginning July 27 through Nov. 18, 2023, Disney is bringing deliciousness to Walt Disney World Resort through the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

Prepare your appetite for over 25 Global Marketplaces throughout EPCOT, including returning favorites such as The Fry Basket, Flavors from Fire, Canada, India, and Spain.

Several new Global Marketplaces will also be opening throughout the festival as summer moves into fall.

The fun-tasting delicious food is only the beginning! Be sure to also take part in exciting activities while you’re there!

Some activities include:

Fromage Montage offers cheese lovers the opportunity to sample cheese dishes from around the world. Be sure to have your Festival Passport ready to collect stamps by purchasing any five cheese dishes listed on the back of the passport! When you’ve collected all five stamps, head over to Shimmering Sips Hosted by Corkcicle for a sweet treat unique to the festival.

Families can also explore Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak, an adventure inspired by Ratatouille! Participants of all ages can search for Remy throughout the World Showcase and Global Marketplaces.

Halloween lovers don’t miss Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit, a special pumpkin scavenger hunt happening Sept. 29 through Oct. 31.

As part of the festival, the popular Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare is back at America Gardens Theatre.

For foodies interested in updates, visit here for more information.