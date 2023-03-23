This is the green juice Owen Conflenti drinks every day, swears by; Check out his wife, Odilia Conflenti’s TikTok recipe

(KPRC 2, Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Owen Conflenti and the green juice.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 anchor Owen Conflenti is a devotee of breakfast green juice.

What’s green juice?

It’s the drink he has “every day” that his wife makes from scratch.

“Don’t knock the green juice. I drink green juice every single morning,” Conflenti said in a social media post. “My wife’s been making it for years. Keeping me alive. Well, it’s homemade... I’ll give you the recipe.”

So, without further ado --

Odilia Conflenti’s Green Juice recipe:

4 ounces of baby spinach

4 ounces of celery

4 ounces of cored apple

4 ounces of cored pear

1 banana

1 lemon (juiced)

4 ounces of pineapple chunks, no sugar added

32 ounces of water

flax seeds

chia seeds

Watch the full video of it under construction below: