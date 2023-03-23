This is the green juice Owen Conflenti drinks every day, swears by; Check out his wife, Odilia Conflenti’s TikTok recipe

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 anchor Owen Conflenti is a devotee of breakfast green juice.
What’s green juice?
It’s the drink he has “every day” that his wife makes from scratch.
“Don’t knock the green juice. I drink green juice every single morning,” Conflenti said in a social media post. “My wife’s been making it for years. Keeping me alive. Well, it’s homemade... I’ll give you the recipe.”
So, without further ado --
Odilia Conflenti’s Green Juice recipe:
4 ounces of baby spinach
4 ounces of celery
4 ounces of cored apple
4 ounces of cored pear
1 banana
1 lemon (juiced)
4 ounces of pineapple chunks, no sugar added
32 ounces of water
flax seeds
chia seeds
Watch the full video of it under construction below:
Green juice recipe coming at ya… 💚💚💚Posted by KPRC2 Owen Conflenti on Thursday, March 23, 2023