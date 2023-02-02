Iconic Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis to make stop at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre during ‘El Buki’ World Tour

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 18: Singer Marco Antonio Solis performs at Sprint Center on August 18, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Squires/WireImage)

HOUSTON – Marco Antonio Solis, one of the most celebrated artists in Latin music history with a catalog of deep, romantic songs, will embark on a solo world tour once more, which includes a stop in Sugar Land.

Solis, who’s famously known for songs such as “Mas Que Tu Amigo,” “Tus Mentiras,” and “Donde Estara Mi Primavera,” announced his 40-city “El Buki” World Tour from the deck of his yacht in Miami, according to a news release. The tour is set to kick off in San Jose, California on Friday, March 3.

Solis is scheduled to stop at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre on March 23. Other cities in Texas include Hidalgo, Laredo, and Dallas.

The news comes after Solis completed his 2022 world tour “Una Historia Cantada” with his group “Los Bukis,” whom he formed with his cousin Joel Solis in the Mexico state of Michoacan in 1973.

Tickets for the Sugar Land show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more info, click here.