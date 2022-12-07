By the numbers: Houston Nutcracker Market 2022

HOUSTON – Each year, the Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market ushers in the holiday season. It’s the city’s de facto invitation to cast aside jack-o-lanterns, plastic pumpkins and autumnal décor in favor of tinsel, pine trees and all-things red and green.

What began in 1981 as a humble bazaar has grown into a mind-bogglingly massive four-day shopping extravaganza. Tens of thousands of eager shoppers, many with a mimosa in hand and clad in spirited holiday garb, descend on NRG Center for the annual event.

Last month, those aforementioned shoppers spent a jaw-dropping $20.7 million on holiday gifts. Scroll below for a numeric recap of Houston Nutcracker Market 2022.

PHOTOS: Some of the festive, fabulous items we found at the Nutcracker Market

50

New merchants

Over 270

Total merchants

More than 88,000

Shoppers

$20.7 million

Merchandise sales

$5.5 million

Approximate net revenue to Houston Ballet Foundation

Over $86 million

Houston Ballet Foundation proceeds raised since 1981

PHOTOS: See the wild, wonderful holiday garb Nutcracker Market shoppers wore in celebration of the season